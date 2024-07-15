ENG
Russian Tu-95s probably allegedly cruise missiles - monitoring channels

Ту-95 ймовірно здійснили пуски ракет

2 Tu-95MS aircrafts performed a launch maneuver in the Saratov region (Engels) from the Olenya airfield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the monitoring telegram channel.

"If the cruise missile launches are real, then the entry into the airspace is expected at ~10:10 - 10:40 pm," the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of Russian strategic aviation activity.

Later, a missile threat was announced for Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles: If we do not protect gas storage facilities, our neighbours will be left without gas in winter

