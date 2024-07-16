Metsola re-elected as President of European Parliament

On 16 July, during the first plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs re-elected Roberta Metsola for a new term as President of the European Parliament.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

A total of 699 MEPs voted, with 562 votes cast for Roberta Metsola and 61 votes for Irene Montero.

Metsola will now serve as President of the EU parliamentary body for the next two and a half years. She can be re-elected for the same period in January 2027.

In her first speech after being elected, the President of the European Parliament promised to fight for a "Europe for all" and to uphold "ideals that are sometimes taken for granted".

"I am here to ask for your trust and your vote to allow us to continue to work together over the next two and a half years," Metsola said in her first speech.

She also mentioned Ukraine. According to her, Europe should continue to support Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression.