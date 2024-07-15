Trump officially becomes GOP presidential candidate

Former White House chief Donald Trump received enough votes to become the Republican presidential candidate.

The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump was approved as the official candidate of the GOP at the national convention in Milwaukee, which began on Monday, July 15 and will last until Thursday.

It is noted that the politician should officially accept the nomination from the party in his address on Thursday, July 18.

As a reminder, on Saturday, July 13, Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

After the attempted assassination attempt on Trump, current US President Joe Biden, among other things, instructed the US Secret Service to review security measures before the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee.

