Biden changes election strategy after Trump assassination attempt - Reuters

US President Joe Biden 's campaign team will change its strategy after an attempted assassination attempt on his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

As noted, immediately after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the campaign for the re-election of US President Joe Biden quickly changed its strategy, abandoning verbal attacks on the former president and focusing on strengthening unity in the country.

"Instead of verbally attacking Trump in the coming days, the White House and Biden's campaign will draw on the president's history of condemning all forms of political violence, including his harsh criticism of the 'mess' created by campus protests over the Israel-Gaza conflict," the agency writes.

"We have to come together as one nation," Biden said in a speech at the White House on Sunday.

For example, a few hours after the Saturday shooting, the incumbent president's campaign pulled TV ads and suspended other political communications, including those covering the trial of Trump in the financial fraud case.

In his new address, Biden condemned political violence, as he did immediately after the assassination attempt, and asked Americans to "let the Federal Bureau of Investigation do its job".

Other Democratic candidates running this year will also revise their plans, focusing on the dangers Trump could bring if re-elected, Reuters added.

The attempt on Trump's life

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

