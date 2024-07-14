Trump announces new speech at Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his speech at the Republican Party convention in Wisconsin after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The American politician announced this on his Truth Social page, CNN reports, Censor.NET informs.

The US presidential candidate wrote that only God saved him "from the unthinkable". The Republican also assured that he would "remain steadfast".

"At this moment, more than ever, it is important that we stand together and show our true character as Americans by remaining strong and resolute and not allowing evil to prevail. I truly love our country, I love you all, and I look forward to speaking to our great nation this week in Wisconsin," the former White House chief executive said.

The Republican Party of the United States will meet on Monday, 15 July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican convention is expected to endorse Trump as the party's sole candidate for the US presidential election.

Read more: There have been attempts to kill Putin, but so far they have failed - Budanov

Attempted assassination attempt on Trump

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.