Metsola after being re-elected as President of European Parliament: Ukraine remains top of our agenda

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who was re-elected on 16 July, assured of continued support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We realised that we will never be able to take democracy for granted. We have seen that our European values are seen by too many as a threat... Russia's aggressive war against sovereign Ukraine remains the first issue on our agenda," she stressed.

The MEP recalled that she visited Kyiv at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"This visit gave our parliament a new impetus, new popularity and influence. It helped to draw the attention of politicians to the need to support Ukraine, and people are relying on us to continue to shine as brightly as possible. We will be asked to do more. We must be ready to go beyond what is comfortable and do what is necessary," Metsola added.

She explained that the Parliament is doing this because "Europe must stand for freedom".

"For peace - real peace with justice, dignity and freedom. Because in Europe, we understand how to overcome seemingly impossible differences," the head of the European Parliament concluded.

