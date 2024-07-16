ENG
Russians sent new batch of priests to TOT to agitate Russian soldiers to return to frontline - NRC

Russian invaders have sent a new batch of ROC priests to the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Priests in the service of the FSB were sent to take care of hospitals and provide "support" to the wounded occupiers," the statement said.

The NRC noted that in fact, the priests of the Russian church will be agitating Russian soldiers to return to the front line.

"The touring priests will also hold services in local churches, where they will campaign for support for the war and shift responsibility for it to the victim - Ukraine," the Resistance added.

