Czech Republic to train 1.7 thousand Ukrainian soldiers in 2024, - PM Fiala

1,700 Ukrainian servicemen will be trained in the Czech Republic in 2024.

This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Prague, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"We have signed an agreement on the relocation of production, it is a line of small arms. We are talking about long-term training of the Ukrainian military. This year, it will be 1,700 people," Fiala said.

Read more: Lithuania to transfer power equipment worth over EUR 50 million to Ukraine

According to the prime minister, 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already been trained in the Czech Republic. According to Fiala, this demonstrates the successful cooperation between the countries.

In addition, he confirmed that Ukraine will sign a security agreement with the Czech Republic in London during a meeting of the European Political Community.

As a reminder, in June, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová said that the Czech Republic would not send its instructors to Ukraine, but could train 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory.