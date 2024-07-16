None of three options for economic booking will gain support in Verkhovna Rada - Stefanchuk

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is sceptical about the so-called economic reservation. He believes that none of the three proposed bills on economic reservation will gain the necessary support among MPs.

According to Stefanchuk, the implementation of the idea of economic booking is currently under discussion.

"I need specific numbers, specific mathematics, what we will get out of it. And most importantly, whether it will ensure equality in Ukrainian society. Will it not make the war just a matter of those who cannot pay," said the Chairman of the Parliament.

According to the speaker, none of the existing draft laws on economic booking will receive unanimous support in the Verkhovna Rada.

"None of the bills will gain the necessary support in the parliament, because there are three positions and the authors of each model of the bill need to convince everyone. Basically, we will see the entire draft law "on the way out", the politician said.

It should be noted that three draft laws on booking have been registered in the parliament: the first proposes to allow businesses to pay UAH 20,400 in increased military duty for each booked employee.

The second proposes to book employees with salaries above UAH 35,000. And the third proposes a mixed model - more than UAH 35,000 of salary for an employee, UAH 20,400 of military duty for a private entrepreneur.

Earlier, Dmytro Natalukha, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development and a Servant of the People, said that the draft law on economic reservation of persons liable for military service could be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration in the first reading by the end of July.