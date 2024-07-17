Michel responds to Orban’s "peacekeeping" letter: No discussions on Ukraine without Ukraine

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, has sent a reply to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's letter, which the politician wrote after his "peaceful voyages".

The relevant document was obtained by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

The letter of reply to Viktor Orban from Charles Michel is dated 16 July.

In the document, the President of the European Council noted that he takes into account the Hungarian prime minister's views and proposals. However, he also drew his attention to the fact that the EU 's position on Ukraine was agreed by consensus and confirmed during the last summit of leaders held in June.

"We, the EU, have reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensively as necessary," Michel said in the letter.

Orban has no mandate for peace talks on Ukraine

In the letter, the president of the European Council reminded Orban that he had no EU mandate to negotiate the war in Ukraine.

"I made this clear before your visit to Moscow, and it was subsequently reiterated by High Representative Borrell in his statement of 5 July," Michel said.

The official also rejected the Hungarian prime minister's claim that the EU was pursuing a "pro-war" policy towards Ukraine. He stressed that "Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim exercising its legitimate right to self-defence".

No discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine

Among other things, the President of the European Council stressed that "no discussion about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine".

"The EU has consistently sought to build broad international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The European Union spares no effort to reach out to all partners in this regard, including China," the official said in a statement.

Michel noted that EU member states will receive a copy of this letter. Kyiv will also be informed about the correspondence.

After his "peaceful voyages", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter to European Council President Charles Michel in which he spoke about the war in Ukraine and diplomatic relations with Russia.

