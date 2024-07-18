Air defense shot down all attack drones and 2 guided air missiles at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

That night, July 18, air defense forces worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine at night with 16 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Kursk region and three guided air missiles from the south: two Kh-59/Kh-69 and one Kh-35.

"A total of 19 air targets were identified and escorted by the radio engineering troops, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack," Oleschuk said.

As a result, the defenders of the sky managed to hit all 16 Shaheds and two Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Also remind, in the Poltava region, as a result of the attack of the "Shaheds", a civilian house and a yard were damaged, there were no casualties.

Read more: Enemy reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv region: air defence operation is possible - Air Forces