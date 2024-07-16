ENG
Enemy reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv region: air defence operation is possible - Air Forces

ППО на Харківщині

On the afternoon of 16 July 2024, an enemy reconnaissance drone was spotted in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Kharkiv region - possible air defence operation of a reconnaissance UAV," the statement said.

