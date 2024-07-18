Orbán’s visit to Russia was not "peace mission", but appeasement of aggressor - von der Leyen

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow two weeks ago was not a mission of peace. It was a "sad appeasement mission" of the Russian aggressor, who then launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The current head of this European institution, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this today in Strasbourg during a speech in the European Parliament as part of the hearings on the appointment of a new president of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

She noted that EU countries should invest more in their security and defense.

Russia still continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, waging a war of attrition. They will make the next winter even harder than the previous one. Russia expects that Europe and the West will be weak. And some in Europe are playing with it on their own. Two weeks ago, the prime minister from the European Union went to Moscow. This so-called "peace mission" was nothing more than a sad mission to appease (the aggressor)," Von der Leyen stressed.

She recalled that only two days after this visit, Russia directed rockets at the "Ohmatdyt" children's hospital and the maternity hospital in Kyiv.

"We saw children in blood, we saw mothers trying to get little patients to safety. This strike was not a mistake. It was a message, a poignant message from the Kremlin to all of us. So, dear MEPs, our response must be the same clear," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission added that no one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine - a just and lasting peace for a free and independent country. And Europe will support Ukraine as long as it is needed, von der Leyen assured.

Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On July 5, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the capital of the Russian Federation, he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace are "very far from each other".

In turn, several European leaders reacted quite sharply to the visit of the head of the Hungarian government to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in the Russian Federation during the meeting with Putin.

On July 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in China's capital, Beijing, as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

