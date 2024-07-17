EU presidency can be taken away from Hungary - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Landsbergis

There were speculations in the EU member states that the presidency could be transferred to another state.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

According to him, recently there has been a lot of dissatisfaction with Orbán, who visited the Russian Federation and China during the presidency of Hungary.

Landsbergis said that some countries are considering the possibility of boycotting ministerial meetings.

"And the boycott is at a high level. In other words, the negotiations will be held informally, they will not be attended at the ministerial level," the head of the MFA explained.

They also do not rule out the possibility of transferring the presidency of the EU to another country.

"There were even various considerations in the states that the presidency could be transferred to another state, taking it over from Hungary and possibly transferring it to Poland, or solving it in some other way. This is one of the ways to respond to those actions that can already be implemented today." , - concluded Landsbergis.

Hungary began its presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1, and it should last for 6 months.

Earlier it was reported that more than 60 MEPs are calling to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU.

Orban's visit to Moscow

On July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the capital of the Russian Federation, he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace are "very far from each other".

In turn, several European leaders reacted quite sharply to the visit of the head of the Hungarian government to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in the Russian Federation during the meeting with Putin.

Also remind, that before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On July 2, he met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his visit to Kyiv, Orban offered to cease fire.

On July 3, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not support his proposal for a ceasefire for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

