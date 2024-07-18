NABU publishes recordings of conversations between "servant of people" Zadorozhnii about kickbacks from funds for water supply system repair in Sumy region. AUDIO

The NABU has published recordings of conversations between People`s Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnii of the Servant of the People faction and a village head in Sumy region, where they discuss kickbacks for the People's Deputy and local law enforcement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

"The village head: So we've been talking about, 11 and 4, right?

People`s Deputy: 10 і 4

Village head: "10 and 4 per cent, that's what we take from the project cost, right?

People`s Deputy: Mm-hmm.

The village head: 4 then, as you say, it is the police

People`s Deputy: Look there, if everything is okay, yes, then later

The village head: There are three services

People`s Deputy: It's all there together, all together," the conversation goes.

As a reminder, the pre-trial investigation established that the People`s Deputy extorted 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of the water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to obstruct the use of the funds. According to the investigation, the amount of money involved is UAH 3.4 million.

The MP's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and he was served a notice of suspicion.

Zadorozhnii commented on the NABU's suspicion: "I have not received or demanded any money or other unlawful benefit."

On 17 July, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on People`s Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnyi of the Servant of the People faction in the amount of UAH 3,028,000 with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations.