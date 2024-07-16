"Servant of People" Zadorozhnyi commented on suspicion from NABU: I did not receive bribe, I want objective investigation

Servant of the People MP Mykola Zadorozhnyi said he did not receive any undue advantage.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I inform the public and the voters of the 162nd constituency that today I was served with a notice of suspicion by NABU detectives! I have not received or demanded any money or other illegal benefit!

I am committed to an objective investigation and establishing the truth. I do not in any way interfere with the pre-trial investigation. To depoliticise this process, I asked to suspend my membership of the faction and the party! Also, in order to preserve positive developments and to limit the impact of today's events on the study and analysis of information that is the subject of the work of the two Temporary Commissions where I work. I asked the leadership of the faction to exclude me from their membership," the MP said.

Suspicion of "servant of the people" Mykola Zadorozhnyi

Earlier it was reported that SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives exposed a member of the Ukrainian parliament (Mykola Zadorozhnyi - Ed.) who demanded a bribe for not obstructing the repair of infrastructure in Sumy region.

The pre-trial investigation established that the MP demanded 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of the water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to obstruct the use of the allocated funds. According to the investigation, the amount involved is UAH 3.4 million.

Zadorozhnyi was subsequently expelled from the Servant of the People party.

