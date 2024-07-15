People’s Deputy Zadorozhnii is expelled from Servant of People party

Ukrainian People's Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnii was expelled from the Servant of the People party after being served with a notice of suspicion by anti-corruption authorities of extortion of undue advantage.

According to Censor.NET, this was written on the official Facebook page of SP.

"Mykola Zadorozhnii was expelled from the Servant of the People party. On 15 July, a meeting of the disciplinary commission of the Servant of the People political party took place, at which it was decided to expel People's Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnii from the party. Law enforcement agencies have served him with a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives exposed a member of the Ukrainian parliament (Mykola Zadorozhnii - Ed.) who demanded a bribe for not obstructing the repair of infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The pre-trial investigation established that the MP demanded 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of the water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to obstruct the use of the allocated funds. According to the investigation, the amount is UAH 3.4 million.

