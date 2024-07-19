Since beginning of day, 76 combat engagements took place. Enemy is more active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that today the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.

Kharkiv region is under aerial bombardment. Today, the Russians dropped 26 GABs. They targeted the areas of Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Mali Prokhody. The enemy also attacked the city of Chuhuiv with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Hostilities in the East

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russians conducted four assault operations near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The enemy was defeated in three of the engagements, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, terrorists attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Novoosynove, Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. Four attacks were repelled, another one is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times during the day near Serebrianskyi forestry, Nevske, Hrekivka and Novosadove. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks, and two more firefights are ongoing in the vicinity of Nevske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched six unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders assaulted Ukrainian defenses three times near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. One battle is still ongoing.

Read more: Less than 10% of previously partially fit persons, who have already passed re-examination, are found unfit for service - General Staff

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops nine times near Pivnichne, Toretsk, Zalizne and New York. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks, and two more firefights are ongoing in two locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Yevhenivka and Kalynove. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have already repelled 18 attacks, with three battles taking place near Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked six times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka. Our troops stopped four of the enemy's attacks, two more are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense near Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. The Russians were defeated in six engagements.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. As a result, two enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

Read more: Less than 10% of previously partially fit persons, who have already passed re-examination, are found unfit for service - General Staff

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.