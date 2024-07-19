Only operational employees of SES are reserved from mobilization - Head of Department Danyk

Only operational employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who are directly involved in rescuing people are reserved from mobilization.

This was stated by the head of the agency, Andrii Danyk, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"All the specialists of the operational services (90% of the personnel) have reservations, i.e. those who directly save people," Danyk said.

According to the head of the State Emergency Service, the remaining 10% of the service's employees are not wearing armor. According to him, these people are involved in the support of the service.

Danyk noted that the further fate of these employees will be determined by the territorial centers of recruitment and social support. At the same time, he said that a larger number of SES employees without reservation could be critical during rescue operations, as the system is understaffed.

Danyk also said that almost 500 people from the SES system are currently at the frontline. They went to fight at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"They filed a report, were excluded from the SES list and signed a contract with the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and now they continue to fight," said the SES head.

