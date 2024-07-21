Russian troops concentrated their efforts in areas of Novooleksandrivka and Progres in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Last day, July 20, 2024, enemy activity increased almost on the entire front - 172 combat clashes were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, yesterday, in total, the Russian aggressor launched three missile strikes (15 missiles), 66 airstrikes (including 87 KABs), and 715 kamikaze drone strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas, and carried out 4,574 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 128 of them are from MLRS.

The areas of Kozacha Lopan, Borshchova, Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Kolisnikivka, Hlyboke, Pishchane, Lyman, Serhiivka, Neskuchne settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy airstrikes; Yampil, Dibrova, Severnye, Dilyivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Timofiivka, Urozhayne, Vuhledar, Elizavetivka, Vovche, Zhelanne, Rozdilne, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region; Lobkove and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Hit the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the control post, the artillery system, the radar station, and nine areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders of the past day amounted to 1,100 people. Also, our soldiers neutralized nine tanks, 46 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 52 UAVs operational-tactical level, 68 vehicles, and nine units of special equipment.

Read more: Fighting continues in areas of Vovchansk, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, and Krasnohorivka - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued active operations, a total of seven combat clashes took place. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 13 times. Defense forces repelled assaults near seven different settlements. The main efforts of the invaders were made in the districts of Berestovo and Stelmakhivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in the vicinity of Nevske, Makiivka, and in the direction of Lozova.

"On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces also repelled 11 assaults near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Vyiimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 20 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses, in particular, in the areas of Chasiv Yar, where more than half of these clashes took place, Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region," the message reads.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Severne, Zalizne, and New York.

The General Staff informs that our defenders repelled 52 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Progress, where it carried out 16 and 17 attacks, respectively. In addition, attempts by the occupiers to advance were stopped near Vozdvizhenka, Lozuvatskyi, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region.

"In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defense of our troops," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russia drops 3,500 bombs on Ukraine every month. We need means to destroy Russian aviation - Zelenskyy

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor carried out six assaults on our positions near Kostiantynivka and Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Novodanilivka. The enemy fired more than fifty unguided rockets in the direction of Kamianske and Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers were found.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle and in its rear.