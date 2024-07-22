Demolition of Zelensky estate: Kyiv will sue developer and demand to rebuild it

Kyiv will sue the developer who illegally demolished the Zelensky estate and the owners of the building that was brazenly destroyed.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klytschko on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the city will demand that the estate be rebuilt in the form it had.

"In addition, the city did not transfer the land under the Zelensky estate to the owner of the building. This indicates the illegal use of the land for any work. Therefore, the installation of any fences around the site, the arrival of any construction equipment is illegal. And the police must respond to this," Klytschko insists.

The city authorities will also insist that law enforcement agencies identify and make public all those involved in the destruction of the estate. The city will assist law enforcement in every way possible, providing the necessary documentation to ensure that the investigation is objective and that those responsible are brought to justice.

As a reminder, on 19 July, the historic Zelensky estate, built in 1890, was demolished in Kyiv. The police opened a criminal investigation. Later, it became known that the prosecutor's office had opened a criminal investigation into the demolition of the Zelensky estate in Kyiv.