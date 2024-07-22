Biden says he will remain US president until end of his term

US President Joe Biden has said he will remain in the White House until the end of his term.

The US president said this on social media platform X amid calls from Republicans for him to resign, Censor.NET reports.

‘We are the United States of America, and nothing is impossible if we do it together. We just have to remember who we are. I have dedicated my presidency to proving that, and I will continue to do so today, tomorrow, and every day for as long as I have the honour of being your president,’ Biden said in a statement.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

After that, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson called on US leader Joe Biden to resign. Similar calls were made by other Republican politicians.

Read more: US elections: Harris narrowly trails Trump - NYT