Air defence systems shoot down 7 out of 8 enemy UAVs overnight - Air Force

Last night, on 23 July, the Russian army attacked Sumy region with a missile and "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"On the night of 23 July 2024, the enemy struck with an X-69 guided missile from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 8 Shahed-type attack UAVs also from the Kursk direction. Sumy region was attacked," the statement said.

Units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

"The air defence shot down 7 enemy attack UAVs "Shahed - 131/136". As a result of active countermeasures, the enemy's X-69 guided missile did not reach its target," said Oleshchuk.

