Destroyed 35 out of 39 enemy "Shahed" - Air Force

On the night of July 21, 2024, the Russian military struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and Crimea, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region - the Russian Federation, and 39 Shahed-type strike UAVs " from three directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Crimea.

Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

During the night attack, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted air targets in more than 10 regions of Ukraine. Units of mobile fire groups of all Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as anti-aircraft missile forces and EW of the Air Force, were involved in repelling the air attack.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, that night air defense managed to shoot down 35 enemy attack UAVs "Shahed - 131/136". Also, thanks to active countermeasures, the enemy's Kh-59/69 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night the enemy directed drones at Kyiv: all of them were destroyed on the approaches to the capital, Kyiv, previously, without casualties or destruction. It was also noted that explosions were heard in the Kyiv region at night, and air defense forces were working.