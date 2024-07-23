ENG
"Servants of People" disrupted consideration of Bezuhla’s recall from Verkhovna Rada committee, - "Batkivshchyna" MP Yevtushok

MPs of the Servant of the People party disrupted a meeting of the Committee that was supposed to consider the expulsion of Mariana Bezuhla from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defence.

This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Regulations, MP of the "Batkivshchyna" party Serhiy Yevtushok, Censor.NET reports.

"Just now, during the consideration of the issue of Bezuhla's expulsion from the National Security and Defence Committee at a meeting of the Regulatory Committee, the 'servants' (except for the Committee's chairman) demonstratively left the meeting, disrupting the quorum. Mariana remains in the crosshairs of the committee," the MP noted.

Earlier, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla, who had left the faction the day before, said that the Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence had voted to prepare a resolution to remove her from the post of deputy and expel her from the Committee.

Read more: Bezuhla leaves "Servant of People" faction

