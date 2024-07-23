Consequences of drone attack on Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite imagery captured the aftermath of the 22 July drone attack on the Rostov region.

According to Censor.NET, The Military Watch writes about this on social network X, citing images from the Planet Labs satellite.

As a result of the attack, analysts say, the Russians suffered losses at the Morozovsk airfield. In particular, they were hit:

the position of the S-300/400 air defence system division;

the parking area of the Su-34 aircraft (it was parked on 20.07);

composition of fuels and lubricants;

runway.

The first fire broke out near the firing points of the S-300/400 air defence systems. The fighter jet parking area also came under attack.

As a reminder, on 22 July, in addition to the airfield in Rostov Region, drones attacked a refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Watch more: Russian man watches Ukrainian attack UAVs over Volgograd region: "F#ck, fourth one is coming! I’m grazing cows, and here are Khokhlatsky fighters flying!". VIDEO