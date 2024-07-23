We plan to go through heating season using gas of our own production - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to go through the next heating season using domestically produced gas.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this today at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"Another area of our energy sustainability is to increase domestic gas production. Just like in the last heating season, we expect to get through the winter on gas of our own Ukrainian production," the Prime Minister said.

He also reminded that more than 10 billion cubic metres of gas have been pumped into storage facilities, and that by November it is planned to increase this volume to more than 13 billion cubic metres.

