Moscow authorities will pay almost 2 million rubles for contract with RF Ministry of Defense

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has signed a decree establishing a one-time additional payment for those who sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry for military service. The payment will amount to 1.9 million rubles.

It is noted that the payment will be received by those who will be selected by the city's selection point for military service under the contract starting from July 23, 2024.

The Moscow authorities said they would also maintain a monthly payment of 50 thousand rubles from the Moscow budget. Taking into account the federal payments that a contract soldier can receive, the amount for a year of war may exceed 5.2 million rubles, according to the mayor's office.

The publication notes that some Russian regions have recently increased the size of the one-time payment upon conclusion of a contract. In the Krasnodar Territory, it now amounts to one million rubles, in Dagestan - 500 thousand rubles, and in Tatarstan - 1.05 million rubles.

According to Russian experts, from July 2023 to June 2024, payments to Russian military personnel, as well as to the wounded and relatives of killed soldiers participating in the war against Ukraine, could have amounted to 2.75 to 3 trillion rubles. This amount corresponds to 1.4-1.6% of Russia's expected GDP in 2024, as well as 7.5-8.2% of all federal budget expenditures for the current year.

