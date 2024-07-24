British Defence Minister Healey promises to speed up military aid to Kyiv: It is in Europe’s interest that Ukraine wins

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there. Therefore, it is in the interests of every European nation to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invaders.

This was stated by British Minister of Defense John Healey at a press conference with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on July 24, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

"It is in the interests of every European nation that Ukraine wins and Putin is defeated, because if he wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there. So, the defense of European security begins in Ukraine," the head of the British defense ministry said.

Healey noted that his first step in office was a visit to Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I went there to promise that we will accelerate the aid already promised by the UK. We will do it in 100 days," the British official said.

In particular, according to Healey, the UK will speed up the supply of additional ammunition, rifles and boats to Ukraine, as well as certain types of modern equipment that the Armed Forces need on the battlefield.

The official also emphasized the British government's readiness to allocate 3 billion pounds for military assistance to Ukraine this year and in the following years. In addition, London plans to help other allies increase their assistance to Ukraine to ensure its advantage in the war.

