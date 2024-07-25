In month or half, Russians will be on defensive. During this time, we need to form our units - Commander of National Guard Pivnenko

Russian troops are suffering losses, so in a month and a half, they will be forced to take up defensive positions.

This was stated by the National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"It is difficult. But the enemy's offensive capabilities are not unlimited, and they will suffer losses... I think another month and a half will be enough time for them to stop actively attacking in many areas and go on the defensive in any case. And during this time we need to form our units and prepare them," he said.

Pivnenko believes that it is worth looking for the occupiers' weaknesses and avoiding their strengths.

Read on Censor.NET: There are no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov, - Pletenchuk

"We need to adapt, change the management model, set tasks: if it doesn't work, we need to try asymmetric methods. But you can't change everything radically, everything takes time, especially when it comes to systemic changes," the commander explained.

According to Pivnenko, we need to develop.

"If we are constantly one step ahead and think about the future, everything will be fine. The most important thing that can be done now is training, development of training centers, procurement of weapons, military equipment, production of military equipment, drones, armored vehicles, air defense systems, man-portable air defense systems, ammunition by our country," he added.

Read: Russians will have to fight for years to capture Kharkiv. It is easier for them to abandon their plans, - National Guard Commander Pivnenko