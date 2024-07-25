Negotiations on peace in Ukraine will be impossible without participation of Russia and China - Czech President Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that without the involvement of Russia and China, any peace talks to end the war in Ukraine will be impossible.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with ČTK, quoted by IDNES.

According to him, the talks will be meaningless if Russia continues to demand that Ukraine start a dialogue to resolve the war.

"However, without Russia and China at the table, peace talks will be impossible. Problems must be solved on the basis of respect for international law," Pavel stressed.

In his opinion, Russia cannot be forced to change its behaviour without real pressure from China.

Pavel believes that China should assume greater responsibility for peacekeeping based on existing international norms, and "not on who has the biggest army or the most economic power".

The Czech president also said he expects new developments in Russia's war against Ukraine in late 2024 or early 2025.

He cited elections in a number of important countries, including the United States, as one factor, and growing war fatigue in both Russia and Ukraine as another.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Europe is at the beginning of a long confrontation with Russia, but it will not necessarily be a military one.