RMA: Air Defense Forces destroy 2 enemy UAVs of different types over Sumy region

On the afternoon of July 25, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Russian drones of different types in the sky over Sumy region.

This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on July 25, in the sky over Sumy region, the regional air defense forces destroyed two enemy UAVs of different types. We are grateful to our defenders of the sky," the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Sumy: Air defense shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone.

Read more: Russia strikes at critical infrastructure of Shostka community in Sumy region