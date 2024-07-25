China will not stand on side of Ukraine or Russia - Kuleba

China will not stand on the side of Ukraine or the Russian Federation in the current war. Beijing supports the interests of only one country.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with TSN, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kuleba, China will stand only on the side of China.

"Those who believe that China will stand on the side of Russia or Ukraine are deeply mistaken and look too superficially at China's strategic vision of the development of the situation in the world, not only in Ukraine," the Foreign Minister explained.

The minister explained that today's meeting was an important part of the conversation dedicated to the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China. In particular, in the economy and trade.

"There was a clear signal that China considers bilateral relations with Ukraine outside the context of their relations with Russia or our relations with the United States, or the war. This means that China has a clear understanding that relations with Ukraine, as an independent European country, will be a separate direction of China's foreign policy," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the foreign minister explained that the Chinese do not think that "here we will take Russia's side, here we will take Ukraine's side."

"They have always stood firmly, for thousands of years, and will continue to stand exclusively in the position of China's interests," he emphasized.