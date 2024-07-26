Draft law on payoff of corrupt officials from prison will be amended. Treason is cancelled - Stefanchuk

Draft law 11340 on the possibility of "buying off" corrupt officials from prison will be further developed. The relevant parliamentary committee is currently working on it.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Stefanchuk said that the committee agreed that the law should certainly stipulate that only those who have fully compensated for the damage and actively cooperate with the investigation will be able to "pay off". Moreover, such a person should help the investigation bring other co-organizers of the crime to justice.

"That is, not only a fine, not only payoff, but full compensation and surrender of other accomplices are the conditions and grounds for applying a plea agreement. And this will not be applied to all crimes," the speaker explained.

He also assured that the draft law would be changed by the second reading.

"As far as I know, there is complete harmony in the committee on what the text should be before the second reading. Therefore, treason is cancelled. No one will be able to pay off their guilt, especially for corruption," Stefanchuk said.

As a reminder, on 18 July 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 11340 in the first reading, which will allow corrupt officials to "pay off" their way out of prison.