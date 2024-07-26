Funeral ceremony for former mayor of Uman Oleksandr Tsebrii, who died in battle against occupiers in Donetsk region, will be held on July 27

A Funeral ceremony for the former mayor of Uman, Oleksandr Tsebrii, who was killed in action against the occupiers in the Donetsk region, will be held on July 27.

This was reported by UmanNews, Censor.NET informs.

The funeral service for the defender will be held on 27 July at 10 am at the Holy Trinity Church of the OCU in Uman.

At 11:30 a.m., a citywide commemoration of the deceased will be held, a "living corridor" from the Obelisk of Glory to Central Square.

Also, people will pay tribute to Oleksandr Tsebrii on Central Square.

The fallen soldier will be buried on the Alley of Heroes (Sofiiivska Slobidka).

Earlier, it was reported that Oleksandr Tsebrii, former mayor of Uman and commander of the machine gun platoon of the 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, was killed on 24 July in a battle against the occupiers in Donetsk region.

