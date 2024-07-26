Russian Federation authorities cancel Navy Day parade due to lack of guarantee of full protection of its forces - British intelligence

In 2024, Russian authorities canceled the Navy Day parade because they could not guarantee the safety of their ships.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in a British intelligence report.

"This is not the first cancellation of events after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, this is the most high-profile event. It emphasizes the growing trend that Russia cannot guarantee the protection of its forces," - according to intelligence.

Intelligence notes that the Day of the Russian Navy is an annual holiday of "sea power". It was popular in the 1970s. However, it was abolished in the 1980s. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin revived the parade in 2017. This year, the parade of warships was supposed to take place on July 28, 2024.

Although celebrations take place all over Russia, the main event takes place in St. Petersburg, where Russian ships parade down the Neva River to the Kronstadt Naval Base.

To remind, this year in five regions of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea, the holding of the victory parade and the "Immortal Regiment" propaganda march was canceled.

