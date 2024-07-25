Strike by Armed Forces of Ukraine on ferry in "Kavkaz" port will lead to logistical problems of Russian army in south - British intelligence

Damage to the Slavyanin railway ferry in the Kavkaz port will cause further logistical problems in supplying Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine and transporting liquefied petroleum gas.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

Analysts emphasize that the Slavyanin ferry has the largest cargo capacity of the three rail ferries in the Kerch Strait between Russia and the Crimean peninsula. On 29 May 2024, the other two railway ferries were attacked, and due to their damage, the Russians had to put the Slavyanin ferry into operation as the only railway ferry. Road ferries also operate. Prior to its redeployment, the Slavyanin was most likely transporting liquefied petroleum gas through the Kerch port.

"Putting the ferries out of action, even temporarily, will increase costs and also reduce Russia's flexibility in transporting fuel, ammunition, and equipment across the Kerch Strait. It is likely that Russia will now have to risk running fuel trains across the Kerch Bridge, something it has been trying to avoid since the first attack on the bridge in October 2022," the UK Ministry of Defence said.

As a reminder, on 23 July, the Defence Forces inflicted significant damage to the occupiers' railway ferry in Kavkaz port.

