Air defense forces shot down Kh-59/69 missile, "Forpost" UAV, and 11 more UAVs of various types at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 27, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region and four "Shahed" strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

All targets were shot down by the forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

In addition, during the past and during the current day, air defense destroyed eight more air targets in the southern and northeastern directions: 4 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam", 1 strike-reconnaissance UAV "Forpost", 1 UAV (type to be determined), 2 barrage ammunition "Lancet".

