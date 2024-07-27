ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12171 visitors online
News
985 2

Air defense forces shot down Kh-59/69 missile, "Forpost" UAV, and 11 more UAVs of various types at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 27, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region and four "Shahed" strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

All targets were shot down by the forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

In addition, during the past and during the current day, air defense destroyed eight more air targets in the southern and northeastern directions: 4 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam", 1 strike-reconnaissance UAV "Forpost", 1 UAV (type to be determined), 2 barrage ammunition "Lancet".

Read more: 20 out of 22 "Shaheds" are shot down overnight - Air Force

Результат роботи ППО

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1472) Air forces (1427) Oleschuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 