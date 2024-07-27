Fierce fighting continues in Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Tymofiivka and Yasnobrodivka areas - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on July 27, 2024, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line in Ukraine has increased to 73.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular KABs and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the General Staff, the occupants do not stop using artillery on the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Basivka, Myropillia, Turia, Volfyne, Stepok, and Sydorivka came under enemy fire.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Ukrainian troops prevented three Russian attacks near Hlyboke and two attacks near Vovchansk and Tykhyne. Repulsion of another enemy assault near Vovchansk continues.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy is attacking in the area of Makiivka, Nevske, and Novoserhiivka in the Lyman direction. In total, there have been 12 combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, five of which are still ongoing.

"In the Siversk direction, the occupiers failed in their attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne. A total of five attacks took place," the statement said.

It is also noted that the battle continues in the area of Andriivka in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

"In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops nine times. At the moment, fighting continues near Pivnichne and Zalizne," the General Staff added.

According to the General Staff, the situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Tymofiivka, and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 21 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, one firefight continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. Nine enemy assaults were repelled near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, three enemy assaults towards Rozdolne were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the direction of Kostiantynivka, where two enemy attacks have been repelled so far.

The situation in the Orikhiv direction has not changed significantly, with three unsuccessful enemy attacks repelled by our defenders. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Piatikhatky, and Huliaipole.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one attack by the occupants was unsuccessful.

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking the necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and inflict significant losses on it.