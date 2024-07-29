Slovakia will not supply diesel fuel to Ukraine unless Lukoil oil transit resumes - Fico after meeting with Ambassador Kastran

During a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the transit of Russian Lukoil oil.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Fico's Facebook page.

The Slovak prime minister said that he had discussed the issue of Lukoil supplies with Ambassador Kastran, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Secretary of State Marek Ashtok.

"If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not resumed in the near future, Slovnaft will not continue to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption," Fico threatened.

He also added that the resumption of Russian oil supplies is linked to a "technical solution," but it should involve several countries.

"The European Union, if it wants to get out from under the total influence of the United States, will have to think about forms of cooperation with the Russian Federation, which should include cooperation in the field of strategic raw materials," Fico said.

As a reminder, on July 18, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited - they only concerned the withdrawal of capital, restrictions on trade operations, and a ban on participation in the privatization or lease of state property. In June 2024, the National Security and Defense Council significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a ban on transit.