Almost 60% of Ukrainians believe mobilization is necessary. 40% say this will lead to new victims, according to survey by Razumkov Center. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that mobilization is necessary, because without it Ukraine will be occupied by Russian troops.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the survey of the Razumkov Center commissioned by ZN.ua.

Thus, 59.8% of respondents agree with the statement that "Mobilization is extremely necessary, because without it Ukraine will be occupied by Russia."

At the same time, 40% of the total number of respondents believe that "Mobilization will only lead to new victims and will not bring victory or the signing of a peace agreement any closer."

The survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on the order of ZN.UA from June 20 to 28, 2024. 2027 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

