Military registration document with QR code is now available on Diia portal

The Diia portal now offers the opportunity to obtain a military registration document with a QR code.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, a military registration document from the Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists can be obtained on the Diia portal - without visits to institutions and queues. The document has the same legal force as a paper document, so you can use it in any life circumstances - from employment to passing a checkpoint.



There is a QR code on the document - it will be used to check the validity of the document and information from the Oberih register, such as reservations. The document will be generated if the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists contains all the necessary information about the person," the statement said.

How to get a military registration document

You need to log in to the Diia portal using an AES (authorized electronic signature). Next, select the service Military registration document and click "Submit application". After that, you need to sign it with an electronic signature, and in 10 minutes the document will appear in the citizen's account on the Diia portal.

