Reservation status is now available in "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

The Reserve+ application now allows uploading up-to-date reservation data to an electronic military record document.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Transformation Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the service is available only to employees of enterprises critical to the state and those that meet the needs of the Defense Forces.

Reservists will receive push notifications when their reservation status appears in the Oberih register of persons liable for military service.

Thus, to get the current status after receiving a notification, you need to:

Click on the three-dot button on the home screen. In the drop-down menu, select "Update document".

"Employees of critical enterprises and the military-industrial complex no longer need to carry paper reservation documents. They can show the information in the Reserve+ application on their smartphones. The reservation status can be obtained easily, conveniently and without any queues and paperwork," the Deputy Defense Minister noted.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that electronic reservation on the Diia portal was launched on July 17. More than 55 thousand employees of critical enterprises have already been reserved online.

"Reserve+ continues to be updated. The team is actively working on new features, including automatic determents for certain categories of citizens.