Ukrainians generated over 200 thousand veteran’s certificates in Diia

The Diia app has already generated more than 200,000 veteran certificates.

"For almost a month now, the military and their families have not had to carry a paper document with them, because an important and necessary document is always at hand - in their smartphones," he wrote.

Add a veteran's certificate to Diia if you:

a participant in hostilities,

a person with a disability as a result of war,

war veteran

affected participant of the Revolution of Dignity,

family member of a deceased war veteran,

family member of a fallen defender of Ukraine.

"In addition to being very convenient, it also speeds up the service for both the military and their families," emphasized Fedorov.

Fedorov also reminded that the government recently supported changes to the law, and veterans and their families will be able to use only digital certificates, with paper ones available upon request. The changes must then be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.