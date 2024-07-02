21 326 34
Copy of military registration document can be generated in "Reserve+": Ministry of Defence explains how to do it INSTRUCTION
Starting from 18 June, a military registration document generated in Reserve+ has the same legal force as a paper military ID card or a temporary certificate.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.
"Therefore, a copy of it can be used in all situations where it is necessary. For example, when applying for a job or receiving services at the ASC," the agency notes.
How to generate a military ID card in Reserve+?
As a reminder, 1.7 million Ukrainians have already updated their data in the Reserve+ app.
In addition, the status of mobilization reservations will be displayed in Reserve+.
A military ID card in "Reserve+" and a QR code from the ASC can be presented at the border.
