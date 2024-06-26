Reserve+ application will display status of reservation from mobilization

To update a document in the app and see your new status, click the three dots to the right of the document and select Update Document. After that, you will see your current status.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.

"The current reservation status is now displayed for 340,000 citizens in the Reserve+," she wrote.

Why didn't this happen before?

Unfortunately, the percentage of human error in TCRs' mistakes in entering information about citizens into the Oberih register remains high.

TCRs do not always enter information on reservations into the register. Sometimes it takes weeks or even months.

"The Ministry's digital team has made the impossible possible. We digitized paper reservations. We took reservation orders from the Ministry of Economy and entered 340,000 records into the Oberih register. We made sure that up-to-date information about the reservation was reflected in the electronic military records of our citizens," Chernohorenko added.

How to update a document?

Click the three dots to the right of the document.

Select "update document".

After that, you'll see your current status.

If your reservation was only on paper, the status " Reserved" will appear in the app.

If your reservation is still ongoing, but it was not in the app, the new date should appear in Reserve+.

What to do if your reservation does not appear in Reserve+?

We were unable to digitize some reservation orders due to the lack of information identifying a particular person. However, we are already working on a clear and transparent algorithm so that all reserved citizens can get an up-to-date status in the Reserve+.

Chernohorenko added that they are preparing for beta testing of the e-reservation service for businesses, and soon this process will become automatic and invisible to citizens.

Earlier it was reported that 1.7 million Ukrainians have already updated their data in the Reserve+ app.