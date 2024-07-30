Several venues for second Peace Summit are being considered, - MFA

Several venues are currently being considered for the second Global Peace Summit.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"As for the second Peace Summit, this process is still ongoing, and several venues are being considered. I will stop here, because it is premature to reveal all the cards while the diplomatic process is still ongoing," he said.

Tychy also said whether Russia could be involved in the second Peace Summit.

Read more: More than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions visited site of attack on Okhmatdyt, - Foreign Ministry

According to him, Ukraine continues to adhere to the position that peace must be fair, and Russia must enter into "good faith negotiations."

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian representatives should attend the second Peace Summit.

The United States welcomes Ukraine's initiative to involve Russian representatives in the second Global Peace Summit