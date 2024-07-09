More than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions visited site of attack on Okhmatdyt, - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine organised a visit by more than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions to the site of the missile attack on Okhmatdyt.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the ministry wrote about this.

It is noted that Deputy Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, along with 33 heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine, visited one of Ukraine's largest children's hospitals, Okhmatdyt, which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike.

The delegation of foreign ambassadors had the opportunity to see firsthand the consequences of a barbaric Russian missile strike on a medical facility where civilians, including children, were being treated for cancer and other serious illnesses.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry called on representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations to respond decisively to this horrific war crime and to make every effort to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the Director of Okhmatdyt Volodymyr Zhovnir were present at the site to inform foreign diplomats about the consequences of Russian terror.

The delegation included heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of the EU, NATO, UNHCR, UNDP, UNICEF, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Canada, Canada, France, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, the Holy See, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Read more: Kirby: US has no plans to lift restrictions on Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory

A blow to Okhmatdet

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care units and operating theatres.

As of 20:48, on 8 July, two hospital staff members were killed and 50 people were wounded, including 7 children, as a result of an enemy "arrival".