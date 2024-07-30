Zelenskyy instructs government to speed up assistance in building school shelters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to speed up assistance in the construction of school shelters.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Zelenskyy's address.

"Of course, there are many energy issues, as well as social and educational issues. The school year is ahead, and now the priority is normal, not distance learning for children wherever possible thanks to shelters. There is an instruction to the government of Ukraine to speed up the construction of shelters," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of school shelters in the Kharkiv region was twice as expensive as in other regions.

