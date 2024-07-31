Hungary vetoes joint EU statement on elections in Venezuela, - Politico

Hungary vetoed the statement of all EU member states regarding the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela.

Two officials said the EU had wanted to adopt a joint statement on Monday to express concern over the election results, but was blocked by Hungary's position.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell issued a statement on his behalf, saying that "credible reports from domestic and international observers indicate that the election was marred by numerous flaws and irregularities."

Politico notes that Hungary's veto highlights a fundamental flaw in the EU's foreign policy, according to which decisions - including potential future sanctions against Venezuela - must be agreed unanimously among the 27 member states. Some countries, such as Germany, favor making foreign policy decisions by a qualified majority.

To remind: On July 29, the Venezuelan authorities announced the winner of the presidential election, Nicolas Maduro. Despite the fact that polls before the elections and exit polls indicated a great advantage of the candidate from the opposition.

A high representative of the EU said that the countries of the bloc will not recognize the results of the elections until all the votes have been counted.

